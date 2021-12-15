Short Interest in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Increases By 141.7%

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, an increase of 141.7% from the November 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NYSE:PMX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.69. 29,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,396. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.64. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $13.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 732,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after buying an additional 35,120 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 91,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 59,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 15,965 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 50,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

