Short Interest in Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Grows By 147.5%

Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,600 shares, a growth of 147.5% from the November 15th total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 67.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PBKOF traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $29.86. 749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,199. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.67. Pollard Banknote has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $53.94.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$57.00 to C$51.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Pollard Banknote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

