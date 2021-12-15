Short Interest in Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Declines By 60.3%

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decline of 60.3% from the November 15th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN PW traded down $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.03. 36,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,335. The company has a market cap of $186.13 million, a PE ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 0.15. Power REIT has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 11.15, a current ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). Power REIT had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 64.44%.

In other Power REIT news, Director Virgil E. Wenger sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $29,897.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Power REIT by 23.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 252,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 48,399 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Power REIT by 2.0% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Power REIT by 165.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Power REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $558,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Power REIT by 15.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. 25.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Aegis upped their target price on shares of Power REIT from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on December 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

