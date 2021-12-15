Short Interest in Predictive Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRED) Drops By 58.7%

Predictive Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRED) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decline of 58.7% from the November 15th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 604,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PRED remained flat at $$0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday. 141,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,564. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17. Predictive Technology Group has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Predictive Technology Group alerts:

About Predictive Technology Group

Predictive Technology Group, Inc engages in the development, commercialization of discoveries and technologies involved in novel molecular diagnostic and pharmaceutical therapeutic and human cells, tissues, and human cellular and tissue-based products. It operates through the Human Cell and Tissues Products; and Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.