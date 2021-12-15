Short Interest in Predictive Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRED) Drops By 58.7%

Predictive Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRED) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decline of 58.7% from the November 15th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 604,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:PRED remained flat at $$0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday. 141,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,564. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17. Predictive Technology Group has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
About Predictive Technology Group
