Short Interest in Smokefree Innotec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIO) Decreases By 94.1%

Smokefree Innotec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the November 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,965,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SFIO stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,258,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,566. Smokefree Innotec has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06.
About Smokefree Innotec
