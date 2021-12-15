Short Interest in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Increases By 112.4%

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, a growth of 112.4% from the November 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 752,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SY. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in So-Young International by 2,608.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 653,527 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in So-Young International in the third quarter valued at $1,008,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of So-Young International by 74.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 179,241 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of So-Young International by 1,056.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 174,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 159,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of So-Young International during the third quarter worth about $652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on So-Young International from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SY opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $373.28 million, a P/E ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 0.35. So-Young International has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.11.

About So-Young International

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

