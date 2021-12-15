Short Interest in Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Increases By 148.1%

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 148.1% from the November 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 65.3 days.

Shares of Sodexo stock remained flat at $$83.50 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 578. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.20. Sodexo has a 52 week low of $80.20 and a 52 week high of $103.79.

Sodexo Company Profile

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

