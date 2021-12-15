Short Interest in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Declines By 56.3%

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the November 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Source Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Source Capital by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Source Capital by 949.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Source Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $649,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Source Capital by 2,144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 87,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SOR traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.65. 26,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,686. Source Capital has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

