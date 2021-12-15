Short Interest in The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) Decreases By 50.9%

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 50.9% from the November 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, CFO John C. Tripp sold 14,000 shares of L.S. Starrett stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $179,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David T. Allen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $55,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,273. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $304,710 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Get L.S. Starrett alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in L.S. Starrett by 2.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 510,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in L.S. Starrett by 16.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 23,522 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L.S. Starrett during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in L.S. Starrett by 1.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L.S. Starrett by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCX opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80. The stock has a market cap of $66.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.68. L.S. Starrett has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $61.51 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of L.S. Starrett from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

L.S. Starrett Company Profile

The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the business of manufacturing products for industrial, professional, and consumer markets. Its products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, hole saws, band saw, hacksaw, jig saw blades, reciprocating saw blades, and precision ground flat stock.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for L.S. Starrett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.S. Starrett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.