Short Interest in Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Decreases By 64.3%

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the November 15th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,093,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of VWAPY opened at 20.49 on Wednesday. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of 17.28 and a 52-week high of 29.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is 23.39.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

