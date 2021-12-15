Short Interest in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Declines By 94.7%

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the November 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 794,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,324,000 after acquiring an additional 13,580 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 0.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 271,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 23.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 203,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 38,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 6.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 145,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $17.29. 2,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,315. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $18.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%.

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

