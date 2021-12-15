SHPING (SHPING) Trading Up 198% Over Last Week

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 15th. SHPING has a total market capitalization of $12.28 million and $81,361.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHPING coin can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SHPING has traded 198% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00040700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.80 or 0.00207769 BTC.

SHPING Coin Profile

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,694,182,861 coins. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

Buying and Selling SHPING

