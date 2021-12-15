Shyam Kambeyanda Sells 2,366 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $104,884.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shyam Kambeyanda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Shyam Kambeyanda sold 39,862 shares of Colfax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total value of $2,020,604.78.

NYSE CFX traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $44.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.84. Colfax Co. has a 1-year low of $34.94 and a 1-year high of $54.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.17.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $965.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CFX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Colfax by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,619,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,943,000 after buying an additional 2,841,927 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth $71,332,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,505,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,414,000 after buying an additional 1,243,736 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Colfax by 36.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,273,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,237,000 after purchasing an additional 881,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Colfax by 10.3% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,140,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,085,000 after purchasing an additional 663,991 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

