Shyam Kambeyanda Sells 2,366 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $104,884.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shyam Kambeyanda also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 15th, Shyam Kambeyanda sold 39,862 shares of Colfax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total value of $2,020,604.78.
NYSE CFX traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $44.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.84. Colfax Co. has a 1-year low of $34.94 and a 1-year high of $54.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.17.
Several research analysts have weighed in on CFX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Colfax by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,619,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,943,000 after buying an additional 2,841,927 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth $71,332,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,505,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,414,000 after buying an additional 1,243,736 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Colfax by 36.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,273,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,237,000 after purchasing an additional 881,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Colfax by 10.3% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,140,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,085,000 after purchasing an additional 663,991 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Colfax Company Profile
Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.
