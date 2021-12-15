Silver Crest Acquisition (NASDAQ:SLCR) Trading Down 0.1%

Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.82. 47,575 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 124,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLCR. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition by 317.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,892,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,848 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Silver Crest Acquisition by 1,454.5% in the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,174,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after buying an additional 1,099,139 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $10,585,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $9,999,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Silver Crest Acquisition by 122.3% in the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 778,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after buying an additional 428,119 shares during the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

