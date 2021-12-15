Silver Lake Advisory LLC Grows Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,382 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.11% of InterDigital worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the third quarter worth $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in InterDigital by 728.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in InterDigital during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in InterDigital by 40.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 7.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IDCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

IDCC traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.58. 677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,538. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.65 and a 1-year high of $85.75.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.45. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 11th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.26%.

In other InterDigital news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $141,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.