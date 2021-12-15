Silver Lake Advisory LLC Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. J. M. Smucker accounts for 1.6% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,359,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,601,000 after buying an additional 31,671 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,286,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,228,000 after buying an additional 94,647 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,407,000 after buying an additional 46,804 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,906,000 after buying an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,445,000 after buying an additional 527,204 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

NYSE:SJM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,920. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $110.53 and a twelve month high of $140.65.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 56.65%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

