Silver Lake Advisory LLC Makes New $3.55 Million Investment in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 171,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,554,000. Kimco Realty comprises about 1.8% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KIM. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 449.9% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,146,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,287,000 after buying an additional 5,846,906 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 19,180,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,907,000 after buying an additional 5,676,364 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,938,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,510,000 after buying an additional 3,675,052 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,901,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,202,000 after buying an additional 1,450,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3,260.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,453,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,304,000 after buying an additional 1,410,197 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KIM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.77.

In other news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.28. 54,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,949,448. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average is $22.00. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $24.95.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.