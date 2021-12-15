Silver Lake Advisory LLC Purchases 6,033 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,004 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the quarter. VMware comprises about 1.6% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in VMware by 4.8% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 1.0% during the second quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 1.5% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 28.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 1.3% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VMW stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.38. 19,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,598. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.04. The stock has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.80 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $27.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $342,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet lowered VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on VMware in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, October 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.18.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

