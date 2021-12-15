Silver Lake Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 22,056 Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,000. Global Payments makes up about 1.7% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPN traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.16. 24,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,118,264. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.78. The company has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.11. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.55%.

In other Global Payments news, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $226.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.33.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

