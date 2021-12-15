SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 56.9% from the November 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 17,592 shares during the period.

SBEAU opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $17.69.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

