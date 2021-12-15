Silverlake Axis Ltd (OTCMKTS:SLVFF) Short Interest Update

Silverlake Axis Ltd (OTCMKTS:SLVFF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.7% from the November 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SLVFF remained flat at $$0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Silverlake Axis has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22.
Silverlake Axis Company Profile
Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks
Receive News & Ratings for Silverlake Axis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverlake Axis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.