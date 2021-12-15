Silverlake Axis Ltd (OTCMKTS:SLVFF) Short Interest Update

Silverlake Axis Ltd (OTCMKTS:SLVFF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.7% from the November 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SLVFF remained flat at $$0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Silverlake Axis has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22.

Silverlake Axis Company Profile

Silverlake Axis Ltd. operates as an investment holding company. The firm engages in the provision of digital economy software solutions and services to the banking, insurance, payment, retail and logistics ecosystems. It operates through the following segments: Software Licensing, Software Project Services, Maintenance and Enhancement Services, Software-as-a-Service – Retail, Sale of Software and Hardware Products, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Insurance Processing, and Others.

