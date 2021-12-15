Simmons Bank Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Simmons Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,999 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.2% of Simmons Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,381.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,444.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,429.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,246 shares of company stock worth $292,597,631. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,178.80.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

