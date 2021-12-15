Simplex Trading LLC Has $25.67 Million Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,281 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned 0.92% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X worth $25,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 2,831.9% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

SPXL stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.87. 207,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,455,957. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 12 month low of $65.71 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.45.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

