Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR) Shares Down 1.8%

Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR)’s stock price dropped 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.50 and last traded at $14.56. Approximately 5,767 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 12,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.83.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 3.69% of Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.