Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.64. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical shares last traded at $22.48, with a volume of 7,366 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHI. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 9.4% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 6.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 41.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 16.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI)
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
