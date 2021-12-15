Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.64. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical shares last traded at $22.48, with a volume of 7,366 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHI. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 9.4% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 6.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 41.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 16.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

