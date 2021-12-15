Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) Insider Acquires £67,500 in Stock

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) insider Andrew Coombs bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £67,500 ($89,203.12).

Andrew Coombs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 9th, Andrew Coombs acquired 760,000 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.73) per share, with a total value of £995,600 ($1,315,712.96).

LON:SRE traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 135.40 ($1.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,074,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,285. Sirius Real Estate Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 84.20 ($1.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 145.20 ($1.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.83, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.60. The firm has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 10.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 135.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 123.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Sirius Real Estate’s payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Sirius Real Estate from GBX 130 ($1.72) to GBX 142 ($1.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.05) price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.05) price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

