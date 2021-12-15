Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Director Purchases $945,750.00 in Stock

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.83 per share, for a total transaction of $945,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE SIX traded up $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.57. 2,637,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,017. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $30.88 and a 12 month high of $51.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.63 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.02.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.07 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,621 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 447.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,185,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,287,000 after buying an additional 968,644 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,789,000. Thunderbird Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 1,753,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,536,000 after purchasing an additional 667,743 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 682,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,990,000 after purchasing an additional 506,316 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

