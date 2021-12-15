SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Shares Gap Up to $9.96

SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.96, but opened at $10.28. SkillSoft shares last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 4,901 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SkillSoft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SkillSoft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SkillSoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.98.

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.23). On average, analysts anticipate that SkillSoft Corp. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other SkillSoft news, CFO Ryan H. Murray purchased 17,500 shares of SkillSoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $187,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 34.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

