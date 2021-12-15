SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Downgraded to Market Perform at Cowen

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $42.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $50.00. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their target price on SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Shares of SKYW stock opened at $39.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.87. SkyWest has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $744.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SkyWest will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $689,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 85.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the third quarter worth about $204,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 9.5% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

