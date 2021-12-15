SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Gap Down to $39.49

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.49, but opened at $37.65. SkyWest shares last traded at $36.94, with a volume of 1,266 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SKYW shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen cut shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.87.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $744.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.87 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company’s revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $689,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKYW. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in SkyWest by 348.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,011,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,885,000 after buying an additional 785,706 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SkyWest by 19.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,467,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,270,000 after buying an additional 410,290 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in SkyWest by 16.6% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,403,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,499,000 after buying an additional 342,740 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in SkyWest by 8.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,350,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,289,000 after buying an additional 262,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SkyWest by 38.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 932,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,987,000 after buying an additional 260,221 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

