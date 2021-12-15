SlateStone Wealth LLC Cuts Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 1.1% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in PayPal by 335.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 11,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in PayPal by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 796,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $232,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group decreased their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.18.

In other PayPal news, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $184.18. 172,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,331,214. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.67 and its 200-day moving average is $259.35. The company has a market cap of $216.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.15 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.