SlateStone Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,423 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.1% during the third quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,860 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Barclays increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.10.

MCD traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,359. The stock has a market cap of $195.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.84. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $265.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.91%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

