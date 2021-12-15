SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,529. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $159.31 and a one year high of $241.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.57.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total value of $8,212,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,513 shares of company stock worth $15,972,182 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

