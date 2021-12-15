SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 451 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,490 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.9% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNH. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.83.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,813,250. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $482.80. 39,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,982,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $445.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $422.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $320.35 and a 52-week high of $483.04.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

