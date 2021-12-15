SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Shares Down 3.2%

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY)’s share price dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.23. Approximately 356 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.03.

About SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGY)

SMA Solar Technology AG engages in the development, production and sale of solar inverters and monitoring systems for solar power systems. It operates its business through the following segments: Residential, Commercial, Utility, Storage, and Digital Energy. The Residential segment caters to global markets for small photovoltaic (PV) systems with and without connection to a smart home solution.

