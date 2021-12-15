SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Trading 3.3% Higher

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)’s stock price traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 11.82 and last traded at 11.82. 2,094 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 453,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at 11.44.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on SmartRent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

SmartRent Company Profile (NYSE:SMRT)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

