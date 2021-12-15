Smartshare Price Down 6.7% This Week (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $360,378.00 and $5,898.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Smartshare has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00087157 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00011197 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000242 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002539 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

