Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.19. Smith Micro Software shares last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 442,851 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith Micro Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.65.

The company has a market capitalization of $282.65 million, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.51.

In other news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $586,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 37.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,762,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 484,870 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 11.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 57,911 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 24.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 21,948 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Smith Micro Software in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 3.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 650,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 19,426 shares in the last quarter. 35.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

