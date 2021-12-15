Smoothy (SMTY) 1-Day Volume Reaches $598,422.00

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One Smoothy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0911 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Smoothy has a total market cap of $463,689.80 and approximately $598,422.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Smoothy has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00055094 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,003.00 or 0.08169565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00077520 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,944.24 or 0.99888266 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00053575 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002601 BTC.

About Smoothy

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Smoothy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

