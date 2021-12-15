Snowball Price Tops $0.65 on Major Exchanges (SNOB)

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded up 26.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One Snowball coin can now be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001326 BTC on exchanges. Snowball has a market cap of $4.20 million and approximately $110,285.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Snowball has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00056146 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,019.30 or 0.08207357 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00077452 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,041.10 or 1.00141278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00053804 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002619 BTC.

About Snowball

Snowball’s total supply is 17,345,784 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,340 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snowball should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Snowball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

