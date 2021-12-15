SnowGem (XSG) Market Cap Hits $1.36 Million

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 15th. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. SnowGem has a market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00017600 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001134 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1,756,320,579.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 1,430,302,323.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 1,922,300,945.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

