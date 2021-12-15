SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY) Trading Up 1.1%

SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY)’s stock price was up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.42 and last traded at $50.42. Approximately 1,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 4,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.85.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.04 and its 200 day moving average is $49.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY) by 505.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,796 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 19.02% of SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

