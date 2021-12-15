SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $61.31

Shares of SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $61.31 and traded as low as $47.94. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $48.41, with a volume of 8,152 shares trading hands.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SoftBank Group stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

