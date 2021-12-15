Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Softcat plc (LON:SCT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,012.50 ($26.60).

SCT has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Softcat from GBX 1,750 ($23.13) to GBX 1,900 ($25.11) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($25.77) price target on shares of Softcat in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.75) price target on shares of Softcat in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.75) price target on shares of Softcat in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of SCT stock opened at GBX 1,732 ($22.89) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £3.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85. Softcat has a 52 week low of GBX 1,230 ($16.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,251.06 ($29.75). The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,931.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,935.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 34.90 ($0.46) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Softcat’s previous dividend of $6.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. Softcat’s payout ratio is presently 0.48%.

In related news, insider Graeme Watt sold 38,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,841 ($24.33), for a total value of £707,754.04 ($935,316.56).

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

