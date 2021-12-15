Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAGU) Shares Down 0.5%

Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAGU)’s stock price dropped 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.11. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 46,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.16.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAGU. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000.

