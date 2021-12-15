Solanium Price Hits $2.83 on Top Exchanges (SLIM)

Solanium (CURRENCY:SLIM) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. During the last week, Solanium has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. One Solanium coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.83 or 0.00005753 BTC on exchanges. Solanium has a market cap of $155.47 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Solanium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00054938 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,032.52 or 0.08207691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00078327 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,157.22 or 1.00053349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00053307 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Solanium Coin Profile

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

Buying and Selling Solanium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solanium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solanium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.