Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Short Interest Update

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 633,200 shares, a decrease of 55.1% from the November 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 9,765,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 744,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 339,900 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 195.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 633,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 419,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 18,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

SLNO opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average is $0.89. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $3.36. The company has a market cap of $44.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.41.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.