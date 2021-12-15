Solid State (LON:SOLI) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,139.03

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,139.03 ($15.05) and traded as low as GBX 1,062 ($14.03). Solid State shares last traded at GBX 1,157.50 ($15.30), with a volume of 12,450 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £98.46 million and a PE ratio of 27.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,139.03.

Get Solid State alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.25 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Solid State’s dividend payout ratio is 0.30%.

Solid State plc manufactures and sells electronic equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. Its value added distribution division distributes semiconductors, related electronic and optoelectronic components, modules, and displays for use in the Internet of Things, embedded processing, control, wireless and wired communications, power management, optical emitters and sensors, and LED lighting.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Solid State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.