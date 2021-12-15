Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.75. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 47,187 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $88,000. 10.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and producing Stabilized Hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, nasal care, oral care and dermatological conditions. Its products educe infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses in a safe and effective manner.

