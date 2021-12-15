Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the airline’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 61.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Argus dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.78.

Shares of LUV opened at $40.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -804.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.99) EPS. Analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

